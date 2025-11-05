The Los Angeles Dodgers added another unforgettable moment to their championship legacy — and this one came off the field. Superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman went viral after showing off some incredible dance moves during a private post-parade celebration Tuesday night.

Popular fan account Dodger Blue posted a video on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter), capturing Freeman hitting “The Worm” on the dance floor as teammates cheered him on. The clip quickly went viral, with fans marveling that a 6-foot-5, 226-pound player could pull off the move with such ease and rhythm.

“Freddie Freeman is a machine”

Freddie Freeman is a machine 😂 🕺 pic.twitter.com/GrgIzM9pOk — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) November 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

The video, filmed just days after the Dodgers’ dramatic Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, perfectly encapsulated the Dodgers’ mix of dominance and personality. After securing back-to-back World Series titles, the celebration showed that the Dodgers’ dynasty is built on both dominance and personality.

For Freeman, the moment represented more than just pure fun. The 36-year-old veteran — now a three-time World Series champion after winning in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves and in 2024 and 2025 with the Dodgers — carried immense pressure throughout the postseason. His clutch home run in Game 3 and steady leadership through October once again cemented him as one of the clubs’ most dependable stars. Watching him let loose felt like the payoff for years of relentless work and discipline.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the viral moment. Within hours, the post had thousands of views and replies celebrating Freeman’s personality and the Dodgers’ chemistry. Many joked that his dance should become the team’s new second-base celebration next season.

The moment also highlighted how connected this Dodgers unit has become. From rookies to veterans, the unity and personality on display showed why L.A. continues to thrive under championship expectations.

The Dodgers’ back-to-back championships cement their place as baseball’s modern dynasty — a club that wins with power, consistency, and joy. Freeman’s dance served as the perfect punctuation mark to another historic run. It wasn’t a home run or a clutch play that stole the spotlight this time, but the unfiltered joy of a superstar who has done it all — and still knows how to celebrate like it’s the first time.