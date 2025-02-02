Freddie Freeman solidified himself as one of the most universally beloved and respected baseball guys of his time during the 2024 playoffs. He pushed through an ankle sprain, hobbling his way around the bases, and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win a championship. His instantly classic walk-off grand slam versus the New York Yankees is a defining moment on a magnificent résumé that was already filed in Cooperstown.

The impact of Freeman's resilience is still reverberating throughout the fandom. But so too are the effects of his ankle injury. The World Series MVP underwent offseason surgery and is still working his way back to full strength. While he is not going to be ready for spring training, the 35-year-old first baseman offered an encouraging status update at DodgerFest 2025.

“Freddie Freeman has started swinging, but hasn’t started running yet after ankle surgery,” The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported. “Freeman said he won’t be in Cactus League games to start but expects to be ready for Tokyo. Freeman said he tore ankle ligaments last October, too, but those healed before surgery.”

Dodgers fans greatly appreciate Freddie Freeman's toughness

Considering all that this man endured last year, which included watching his three-year-old son suffer a serious health crisis, he is more than capable of handling physical discomfort. Freeman's generosity and positivity resonates with the entire organization and community, making him among the easiest professional athletes to root for in sports today.

When the 2020 National League MVP and eight-time All-Star steps into the batter's box for the first time in front of the home crowd in 2025, Dodger Stadium is sure to greet him with rousing applause. Though, before that special display of gratitude commences, Freeman is aiming to wow the Tokyo Dome.

LA squares off with the Chicago Cubs in Japan on March 18 and 19, beginning the 2025 MLB regular season in the home country of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. Freddie Freeman plans to compete in the momentous series, and as fans know, he usually fulfills his goals.