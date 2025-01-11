Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, are contributing significant donations to support fire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Freddie and Chelsea are donating $300,000 to support fire relief efforts, with $100,000 allocated to each of three organizations.

The Freemans selected the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Pasadena Fire Department, and the Salvation Army as the beneficiaries of their donations.

This follows three days of devastating fires across Los Angeles, with significant blazes in the Pacific Palisades and Pasadena areas. Additional fires have also erupted in West Hills, Calabasas, Studio City, and Hollywood Hills.

CNN reports that around 166,800 residents in Los Angeles County are still under evacuation warnings, with an estimated 57,830 structures currently threatened by the fires.

The ongoing Palisades and Eaton fires rank among the most devastating in Los Angeles County history, having scorched 33,700 acres (CNN reports). Tragically, the wildfires have claimed 10 lives.

More organizations contributing donations

Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor is also stepping up to support fire relief efforts by urging fans to contribute to his CT3 Foundation. Taylor has also pledged to match donations up to $5,000 to amplify the impact.

“LA has been our home for the past 10+ years,” according to the CT3 foundation on Instagram. “We are devastated by the fires ravaging the city and are so grateful that our brave LAFD firefighters are giving it their all to protect us. Please, obey their safety warnings and take care. If you have the resources, consider donating. We love you LA, and we are praying for you. We will match donations up to $5,000!”

The Los Angeles Chargers also announced a $200,000 contribution toward fire relief efforts on Wednesday. Similarly, the Kroenke Family, owners of the Los Angeles Rams, committed $1 million to aid the LAFD Foundation via their Kroenke Family Foundation.

On Friday, the NFL revealed a $5 million donation to support communities affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles. This contribution included support from the ownership groups of the Minnesota Vikings, Chargers, Rams and Houston Texans.

Freddie Freeman's time with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Freeman has been with the Dodgers for the past three seasons, earning All-Star selections in each of those years. In 2024, he posted a .282 batting average, 22 home runs, and 89 RBIs. During Los Angeles' recent postseason run.

In Game 1 of the World Series, Freeman launched the first walk-off grand slam in the event's history. He continued his impressive performance with a home run in Games 2, 3, and 4, ultimately claiming the World Series MVP award. Remarkably, he did all this while battling through a severely sprained ankle and a broken rib.