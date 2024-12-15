The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2024, beating the New York Yankees in 5 games. The iconic moment came in Game 1 when Freddie Freeman hit the first-ever walk-off grand slam in the World Series. A ten-year-old Dodgers fan caught the ball but it was put up for auction. The ball sold for over $1.5 million, per ESPN's Dan Hajducky

“Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam ball from Game 1 of the 2024 World Series sold for $1.56 million — including buyer's premium — at SCP Auctions late Saturday night,” Hajducky reported.

He added that it was the third-most expensive ball ever sold, behind the Shohei Ohtani 50/50 ball and Mark McGwire's 70th home run in 1998. It overtook Aaron Judge's 62nd home run from 2022 for the bronze medal position. The ball was auctioned by SCP Auctions, who also had Yankees history available. The only Lou Gehrig World Series jersey to surface was not sold.

The Dodgers entered the season with high expectations because of their historic offseason. After spending over $1 billion in free agency, they ripped through the playoffs and smoked the Yankees. New York was close to taking a lead in Game 1. This ball represents one of the great homers in World Series history and a phenomenal Dodgers season.

Dodgers have a lot to live up to in 2025

The Dodgers won the World Series in their first season with Shohei Ohtani. While he did not pitch, Ohtani won the NL MVP and had a few big postseason moments, and now will take the mound. LA was not done adding to their team either, signing Blake Snell to a $182 million contract.

Freeman was the Most Valuable Player of the World Series only partly because of the Game 1 homer. He hit home runs in each of the first four games of the series and racked up 12 RBIs. The lore got deeper when he unveiled he was dealing with ankle and rib injuries for the entire Fall Classic. After an iconic performance, the Dodgers hope to have Freeman at full strength for opening day.

Expectations continue to grow for the Dodgers. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was hurt for much of the season, they replaced Walker Buehler with Snell, and Ohtani is going to pitch. They are expected to dominate again, with Tommy Edman locked in long-term and Michael Conforto as a one-year option

The Freddie Freeman World Series ball represents one of the greatest years in Dodgers history. Fans hope it represents the start of a dynasty.