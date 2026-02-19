The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking part in spring training as they gear up to defend their World Series title in the 2026 MLB season. Los Angeles somehow found a way to make a championship team demonstrably better this offseason, having added both Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker to the mix in free agency.

Of course, the Dodgers also have several mainstays on the squad, including Freddie Freeman, who joined the team in the 2021 offseason.

Recently, the veteran Freeman revealed when fans can expect to see him this preseason.

“Freddie Freeman says he won’t play until the Dodgers' fourth Cactus League game on Tuesday and will aim for 47 plate appearances this spring,” reported Dodgers Nation on X, formerly Twitter.

Freeman also apparently has a lofty goal for this regular season.

“Freddie Freeman says his goal is to play 162 games this season,” they reported.

Playing all 162 games this year would certainly be an accomplishment for Freeman, who will turn 37 years old later on this season.

Still, the multi-time All-Star remains one of the most productive bats in the Dodgers' rotation, having put together several epic moments during the team's run to the 2024 World Series, and following that up with sustained solid outputs during their playoff run a season ago.

As previously mentioned, the Dodgers added both Diaz and Tucker in free agency this year, drawing an outcry from the baseball world as many project a lockout before next season amid clamoring for the league to implement a salary cap.

For the time being, however, the Dodgers are free to add as many superstar talents as they are willing to pay for, and Mark Walter and company have never shied away from shelling out the big bucks.

In any case, the Dodgers' title defense will officially get underway when the regular season begins in late March.