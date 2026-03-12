The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed defense following adding running back Kenneth Gainwell. Head coach Todd Bowles gains experience here via the Detroit Lions with this Thursday $6 million signing.

Al-Quadin Muhammad is on board with the NFC South franchise, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Bucs added another veteran up front, signing former #Lions edge Al-Quadin Muhammad to a 1-year deal with a max value of $6M, source said. pic.twitter.com/hUDGasMFeM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2026

Muhammad joins a growing list of new additions for the Bucs. And he's not the only defensive newcomer here.

Tampa also signed Super Bowl winning interior defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson on Wednesday. Robinson, who won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, is another who agreed to a one-year deal. Although his max value is $10 million.

Impact of ex-Lions addition on Buccaneers

Muhammad arrives fresh off delivering impressive career-best numbers from the Motor City.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end piled 11 sacks playing for Dan Campbell and company. He even hit that sack total without making any starts, but rotated in and out of the lineup for all 17 games.

Muhammad also delivered a career-best nine tackles for a loss and delivered 20 quarterback hits in '25. He benefitted from having a healthy Aidan Hutchinson opposite of him alongside Jack Campbell. But Muhammad emerged as the second-leading sack artist for the Lions.

Bowles often prefers undersized but cat-quick defenders off the edge. He's unleashed Haason Reddick (240-pounds) and SirVocea Dennis (230-pounds) on the passer.

Tampa will hope it gets the relentless version of Muhammad as seen here against the Dallas Cowboys last season:

Second sack of the night for Al-Quadin Muhammad DALvsDET on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CnWEpvLhXe — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2025

Muhammad can come in and change the Bucs' disappointing pass rush. YaYa Diaby led the charge with only seven sacks, but no one else surpassed five.