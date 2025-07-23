The Los Angeles Dodgers are back to their old tricks. In a game full of surprises, the Dodgers came from behind to defeat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on a walk-off, two-run single from none other than Freddie Freeman.

With the bases loaded, two outs, and a 1-2 count against Twins reliever Gavin Jax, Freeman lined a base hit to short left field. Harrison Bader had a chance to make the catch on the frozen rope of a hit, but was unable to come up with it.

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani came around to score, sending Dodger Stadium into a frenzy.

WALK IT OFF, FREDDIE! pic.twitter.com/knyYtpOmir — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

On a day when Tyler Glasnow threw an absolute wasted gem, the Dodgers still found a way. Glasnow tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out 12. It was easily the best start of the year for the former Cy Young candidate.

Granted, he has only made five starts this year as Glasnow missed three months due to a right shoulder injury.

But the bats in blue struggled to get anything going offensively against Twins starter Chris Paddack. Glasnow left after seven and was in line for the win after Tommy Edman put the Dodgers in front in the bottom of the seventh.

But the Los Angeles bullpen immediately coughed up the lead. Kirby Yates walked the bases loaded to start the eighth, and Bader, pinch-hitting for Trevor Larnach, put the Twins in front with an infield single.

Coincidentally, it was Bader's glove who then cost the Twins.

After recording two straight outs to begin the bottom of the ninth, Jax allowed two walks and two hits, with Freeman once again playing the hero.

With the win, the Dodgers improved to 60-43 and sit 4.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the National League West.