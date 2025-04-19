Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto made MLB history vs. the Texas Rangers on Friday. One of the most decorated pitchers to make the jump from Japan to Major League Baseball, Yamamoto has more than lived up to the hype during his short time in LA. Despite facing some injury setbacks, the 26-year-old had a stellar rookie season that saw him play a key role in the Dodgers' World Series run.

Now, the Bizen, Okayama native is off to a historic start in 2025. OptaSTATS broke down how unprecedented Yamamoto's first five games have been this season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the @Dodgers is the only MLB pitcher in the modern era to have: 35+ strikeouts

5.00+ K/BB ratio

fewer than 20 hits allowed

fewer than 5 runs allowed …over his first 5 starts of a season. pic.twitter.com/sfGJelmx6Z — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yamamoto's start for the season has been essential for the Dodgers. The pitching staff as a whole has had uneven performances to this point, so having that kind of reliability at the top is a big reason why this team is 15-6 right now. Los Angeles, however, looks like it will be in a battle for the NL West crown most of this season. The division has gotten off to the best start in the MLB by far this season. Four teams are at least four games above .500. The San Diego Padres are currently at the top at 15-5. Ultimately, this race could go a long way towards preparing the Dodgers for the playoffs, as the team will have to stay sharp for most of this season.

The pitching staff is additionally set to receive some upgrades eventually. The headline addition will be when two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani eventually takes the mound. The reigning NL MVP is coming off Tommy John surgery and is being extra cautious before pitching again. Ohtani still has been as effective as ever from the plate as he looks to collect a fourth MVP trophy in his career.

Overall, Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks primed to contend for the NL Cy Young in 2025. To be this good in just his sophomore season is already very encouraging for the Dodgers. The franchise is not just satisfied with one World Series title with this core. Los Angeles assembled this roster to build MLB's next great dynasty. And Yamamoto will play a huge role in that ambition going forward.