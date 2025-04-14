The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a hot start this season despite not having Shohei Ohtani in the pitching rotation. He's been one of the most prolific hitters in the league, which helps the team tremendously, but many are wondering exactly when the two-way star will return to the mound.

From the sounds of it, the 30-year-old phenom is making solid progress from his surgery in 2023 when he suffered an elbow injury. During an interview on “Foul Territory,” teammate Tyler Glasnow provided an inspiring update about the Dodgers star.

“I've watched a few of his throwing programs, and it's trending up in the right direction.”

Tyler Glasnow said Shohei Ohtani looked good in his recent bullpen. "I've watched a few of his throwing programs, and it's trending up in the right direction." pic.twitter.com/f9AZJElbex — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 14, 2025

Shohei Ohtani didn't pitch at all in the 2024 season and instead served as a designated hitter for the Dodgers. However, the three-time MVP winner hopes to get back on the mound at some point this season. Luckily for Los Angeles, they don't have to rush him back, as they have arguably the best rotation in baseball.

The last time Ohtani took the mound was in the 2023 season when he was still playing for the Los Angeles Angels. He proved to be an incredibly reliable pitcher that year, posting a 3.14 ERA and 1.061 WHIP while recording 167 strikeouts through 132 innings pitched. Shohei Ohtani ended that season with a 10-5 win-loss record as well.

We have yet to see him pitch since signing with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. However, Shohei Ohtani has remained reliable at the plate, as he's one of the best hitters in MLB. So far this season, the World Series champion is recording a .273 batting average and .377 OBP while hitting four home runs and five RBIs through 66 at-bats.

The Dodgers hope for Shohei Ohtani to return to the mound sometime in May or June. He was first expected to return in May but Los Angeles opted for him to continue training as a hitter, which slowed down the process. But with guys like Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Dustin May in the rotation, L.A. has the privilege to be patient with Ohtani's recovery.