Dave Roberts will eventually be enshrined in Cooperstown and go down as one of the most successful managers in MLB history. But it will still be interesting to see how much actual credit he receives for his part in the Los Angeles Dodgers dynasty. Many pundits and fans will attribute most of the franchise's recent success to a superbly talented roster that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman assembled and owner Mark Walter paid for.

Some may even argue that Roberts has simply done his job. Jon Heyman vehemently disagrees with such a notion. The MLB insider ranked the three-time World Series-winning skipper at No. 1 on his top-10 manager list, labeling it as an “easy” and “slam-dunk” decision.

MLB Network personality Brian Kenny had Roberts at No. 6 on his rankings, choosing instead to reward guys who win games with a much smaller payroll than the one the Dodgers boast. It is certainly worth pondering how Doc would perform if he was handed the Milwaukee Brewers' roster, but his managerial proficiency has been on full display during the last two postseasons.

Brian Kenny's Top 10 Managers Right Now: 1. Pat Murphy

2. A.J. Hinch

3. Stephen Vogt

4. Kevin Cash

5. Alex Cora

6. Dave Roberts

7. Terry Francona

8. John Schneider

9. Craig Counsell

10. Mark Kotsay pic.twitter.com/eDtbbYoidH — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 7, 2026

Dave Roberts came through in the clutch for Dodgers

Following consecutive exits in the National League Division Series, Dave Roberts showed remarkable instincts and adaptability during the 2024 playoffs. An injury-plagued starting pitching rotation forced him to depend on his bullpen for much of the team's championship run. He made one impactful move after another, as the Dodgers overcame the dangerous San Diego Padres, scorching-hot New York Mets and rejuvenated New York Yankees.

Article Continues Below

Yes, Los Angeles has a three-headed monster in the form of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, but the club faced a considerable amount of adversity during its march toward glory. Dave Roberts had to showcase a different skill set during the 2025 title win.

While the Yoshinobu Yamamoto-led rotation was elite, the 2015 NL Manager of the Year still had to flex his decision-making muscles in other areas. He started infielder Miguel Rojas in the final stretch of the Fall Classic and inserted Andy Pages as a defesnive replacement in center field in Game 7. Both men preserved the Dodgers' championship hopes in the ninth inning, with the former hitting an instantly-classic home run and the latter making a mind-blowing catch over teammate Kike Hernandez.

Their efforts helped LA become the first squad to win back-to-back World Series trophies in more than a quarter century, and Roberts made it possible. Doc had some missteps and questionable moments along the way — bringing Ohtani back out to pitch the third inning after he labored in the second — but he has etched his name in the history books.

Is Dave Roberts the best manager in the game today? While that may not be a “slam-dunk” call like Jon Heyman declared, he has helped foster a culture of excellence and camaraderie over the last decade. The Dodgers fully believe he is the man to lead them to their first-ever three-peat.