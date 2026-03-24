The Los Angeles Dodgers are just two days away from kicking off their title defense when the 2026 MLB regular season gets underway. The Dodgers are looking to add a third straight World Series championship to their trophy case this season after defeating the New York Yankees on the game's biggest stage in 2024 and the Toronto Blue Jays in seven grueling games last year.

One question mark for the Dodgers during this spring training has revolved around the play of former international star Roki Sasaki, who has put up some brutal numbers during the spring training slate.

However, MLB insider Katie Woo of The Athletic recently confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that “Roki Sasaki will be in the Dodgers rotation, despite a dismal spring where he battled pretty much everything. But the leash will be short.”

Woo also reported on the domino effect that Sasaki's struggles could have.

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“In a perfect world, the Dodgers will have Justin Wrobleski ready to go in that piggyback role behind Sasaki. But it’s difficult to game plan, he might be needed earlier. That’s the biggest concern with Sasaki starting, the potential trickle-down effect on the pitching staff,” she reported.

Wrobleski was drafted by the Dodgers back in 2021 and made his MLB debut with the club in 2024, ultimately having some big moments in the playoffs during Los Angeles' World Series run last season.

Depending on whether or not Sasaki's struggles continue into the regular season, Wrobleski could be called upon sooner rather than later as the season gets underway.

In any case, the Dodgers will take the field for the first time in the 2026 regular season on Thursday night for a home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.