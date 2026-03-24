As Opening Day nears, both the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays will be looking to make a run to the playoffs. With both team finalizing their rosters, they have decided to swap players.

The Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford in exchange for minor league righty KC Hunt, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Woodford was a non-roster invitee for Tampa Bay. It seems unlikely that he would've made the final roster, leading to a trade. The Rays will at least get a lottery ticket arm in return for his services. In turn, the Brewers are hoping Woodford could become a diamond in the rough for their pitching mix.

Article Continues Below

The right-hander spent the 2025 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, appearing in 22 games. Woodford struggled to the tune of a 6.44 ERA and a 23/13 K/BB ratio. He holds a 5.10 ERA and a 168/85 K/BB ratio over 111 major league games. The Brewers, never afraid of a reclamation project, clearly see something in Woodford and will look to unlock him.

Like Milwaukee, Tampa Bay is always looking for underrated talent. They're hoping Hunt is their next unheralded pickup turned difference maker. The right-hander has posted a 3.36 ERA and a 266/70 K/BB ratio over 55 minor league games. He's coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw Hunt record a 4.45 ERA and a 122/43 K/BB ratio in Double-A.

It will be a long season for both the Brewers and Rays. It is a near foregone conclusion that this won't be the only deal either franchise makes this year. Still, each side is hoping their new pitcher brings a spark to the organization's depth.