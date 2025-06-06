When second-year starting pitcher Landon Knack left his start against the New York Mets on Thursday, he was on the hook for his third loss of the season. Luckily for him, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was able to push the right buttons and pull off a 6-5 win, the same score as the Dodgers' win on Tuesday night. Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and Tanner Scott secured the save in the ninth.

After the game, Knack spoke with reporters from SportsNet LA about the game and his performance. He was grateful to Scott and the rest of the bullpen for keeping the game close. According to him, the Dodgers don't have any give up in them.

"This team is full of dawgs… we're never out of a game." Landon Knack (3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 5 BB, K, 86 P) talks with the media after the Dodgers overcome a 4-run deficit to beat the Mets 6-5 and even up the series. #LetsGoDodgers pic.twitter.com/b9PQelZ7i0 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“This team is full of dawgs,” Knack said about Los Angeles. “For the bullpen to come in there and really hold it right there and for the bats, they can always swing it, so we're never out of a game. Seeing them go and do that and fight all the way back there, it was awesome.”

Even though the Dodgers won the World Series last season, they are not satisfied. Roberts' managerial skills have been on display as he deals with injuries to his starters. Luckily for him, the offense continues to be elite, including an awakening from Conforto.

While Los Angeles' bullpen rarely sees as much work as they did on Thursday, they were ready. Knack only pitched 3.1 innings in his start, leaving the arms behind him a lot of innings to get through. They did so almost flawlessly, only giving up one more run to the Mets' offense before the offense came alive.

After they secured the lead, Scott handled the ninth inning with no issue, securing his 11th save of the year. The win gives the Dodgers 38 on the season. They now hold a two game lead ahead of the San Diego Padres.

Roberts hopes that he can rely on his team to fight until the bitter end in every single game. If they do, there is no reason to believe that they can not win back-to-back World Series titles.