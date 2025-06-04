Two of the marquee teams in Major League Baseball are going at it in Los Angeles in a rematch of the NLCS from last fall. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets have delivered plenty of classics, and they did so once again on Tuesday night.

At the end of a back-and-forth affair, it was Freddie Freeman who came up big in the clutch once again. The reigning World Series MVP sent a ball out to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning that just dropped, scoring Tommy Edman and giving the Dodgers a 6-5 win in extra innings.

Freeman's clutch swing was slightly assisted by Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo failing to track the ball down near the track, allowing the run to come in to score. That wild ending sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

I'm crying at that Nimmo play, lmao. I'm sorry. — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

I guess Nimmo had trouble finding Freddie Freeman’s fly ball… pic.twitter.com/I6JHfeUmmN — Francis in Glendale (@TFPWillEat) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

If Soto butchered a ball like nimmo just did the tabloids would kill him Ball landed next to him in left wow https://t.co/xaIwftl0h9 pic.twitter.com/RRuXYgEWYO — Dave Ross (@drosssports) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

After Pete Alonso's RBI put the Mets in front 1-0 in the first inning, the explosive Dodgers lineup jumped all over Mets starter Tylor Megill. The defending champs put up a four-spot in the first frame, highlighted by a two-run home run from Max Muncy.

The Mets were forced to battle back from there, and they did just that. Juan Soto stayed hot at the plate with a two-run shot of his own in the third inning before Alonso tied things up at four with an RBI double in the fifth.

Then, with the Mets leading 5-4 late in the game, Muncy came up with another big swing. He crushed a 408-foot home run out to right-center field in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game and send it into extras, where Freddie Freeman was able to be the hero.

This win will feel great for the Dodgers coming off of a very disheartening loss in 10 innings to the Mets in the series opener on Monday night. There are still two games left in the four-game set, and the two will go at it again on Wednesday night to see who gets the upper hand heading into game four.