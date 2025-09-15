The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing a critical stretch without their All-Star catcher. Will Smith landed on the 10-Day Injured List due to a bone bruise on his right hand, and the timing leaves the club searching for immediate answers. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Dodgers will lean on Ben Rortvedt and Dalton Rushing to handle the catching duties while Smith recovers. Losing Smith is a major blow since he anchors the lineup and pitching staff. Still, the Dodgers trust their depth to keep things steady.

Ben Rortvedt has shown flashes in limited action and will now get a chance to take on a bigger role. The Dodgers know his defensive skills are reliable, and his ability to call a game could be vital. While he has not had the same offensive consistency as Will Smith, his presence brings stability behind the plate. For the Dodgers, that kind of defense becomes even more important with a pitching staff built around command and rhythm.

Meanwhile, Dalton Rushing represents an intriguing option. The Dodgers prospect has impressed in the minors with his bat and strong approach at the plate. He may lack the experience of Smith and Rortvedt, but the Dodgers believe in his potential to contribute right away. With Smith sidelined, Rushing’s opportunity could come faster than expected. It adds an extra layer of intrigue to how manager Dave Roberts balances the workload.

The Dodgers will also need to adjust their offensive game plan. Will Smith is not just a catcher; he is a consistent middle-of-the-order hitter. Losing his production forces other players to step up. The hope is that veterans and young contributors alike will cover the gap until he returns. The Dodgers will monitor Smith’s recovery closely, but until then, the combination of Rortvedt and Rushing will define the catching strategy.

The road ahead is challenging, yet the Dodgers have built their roster to withstand adversity. Whether Rortvedt’s experience or Rushing’s upside shines through, Los Angeles knows the catching position will remain under the spotlight until Smith is back on the field. After winning their series against the Giants, the Dodgers now turn their focus to the Phillies, a matchup that will further test their depth behind the plate.