For the first time since 2009, Clayton Kershaw will not be a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers when they take the field for Opening Day.

From the final days of the Frank McCourt era, to the early Guggenheim Baseball Management era, and then the arrival of Dave Roberts, who has seemingly unlocked his team's ceiling as a skipper, Kershaw has been the consistent through line that connects various eras of Dodgers history, making his retirement significant for fans young and old.

Asked when he will return to Dodger Stadium for another appearance after being part of the World Series celebration last fall during the World Baseball Classic, Kershaw told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain that he won't be gone for long, as he already has two return dates on the books for the 2026 season.

“I'm broadcasting opening day, so I'll be there, but next day, ring day, I'll be there,” Kershaw noted.

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Asked if he would be willing to throw one more pitch to open up a Dodgers game either on ring day or at another game in the future, Kershaw said he wasn't sure, but is open to seeing what Lon Rosen has up his sleeve.

“I don't know,” Kershaw noted. “We'll have to see what Lon makes me do.”

One of the all-time great LA pitching prospects of all time, who maintained a 2.53 ERA over 18 seasons in Dodger Blue, Kershaw has a few more awards coming his way after he's handed his World Series win, from a spot in the Dodgers Hall of Fame to a forever home in Cooperstown when he's eligible next decade. And the best part? He will always be welcomed back at Dodger Stadium, including at the first two games of the 2026 season.