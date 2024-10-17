The Los Angeles Dodgers can't stop flexing in the 2024 MLB playoffs. Sure, they have also tasted some bad losses in the postseason but there's no other team who have made it to the 2024 playoffs winning in the same dominant fashion that they have been doing.

In fact, Los Angeles just made history in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Met at Citi Field on Wednesday night, when they clobbered the home team to the tune of an 8-0 score.

“The @Dodgers' last 4 wins have been by scores of 8-0, 2-0, 9-0 and 8-0,” posted OptaSTATS on X (formerly Twitter).

“They're the first team in MLB history (reg or post) to have 4 straight wins in a season come via shutout with 3 of them by a margin of 8+ runs.”

Dodgers had a cakewalk in Game 3 against the Mets

The Dodgers set the tone early in Game 3. After losing to the Mets in Game 2, 7-3, Los Angeles hit back hard at the Mets. They scored the first two runs of Game 3 and then added to their lead with a huge two-run home run by Kike Hernandez in the sixth inning. Los Angeles totally broke it open in the eighth inning, courtesy of no other than two-time American League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani, who sent one into orbit with a towering three-run blast that reached the second deck of the stadium. Max Muncy added the cherry on top to the Dodgers' big night in Queens with a solo home run in the ninth inning.

It was not all about offense for the Dodgers in Game 3, as the score suggests.

Walker Buehler pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks with six strikeouts before Los Angeles' bullpen finished the job on the mound. Four pitchers from LA's bullpen combined for five clean innings, surrendering just a hit and giving up two walks the rest of the way.

The Dodgers are a juggernaut that is proving to be incredibly hard to take down. The San Diego Padres nearly pulled it off after winning two of the first three games in the NL Divisional Round but the Dodgers stormed back with back-to-back wins with a combined score of 10-0. Then in Game 1 of the NLCS, the Dodgers crushed the Mets at home, 9-0.

Los Angeles can move a win closer to a World Series berth with a win this Thursday when they give the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto.