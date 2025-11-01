The Los Angeles Dodgers have been surrounded by debate since the wild ending to Game 6 of the World Series Friday night. What looked like a missed call in the ninth inning was finally clarified thanks to former MLB player Mark DeRosa. The longtime 16-year veteran currently serving as an MLB Network analyst demonstrated exactly why the ruling that sealed the Dodgers win was, in fact, correct.

During the tense moment in Toronto, a liner off Addison Barger’s bat appeared to get stuck under the wall. Rookie outfielder Justin Dean immediately raised his hands to signal a lodged ball, and the umpires ruled a ground-rule double play. The call halted the Blue Jays rally and sent the Dodgers into Game 7.

The controversy sparked furious reactions online. To settle it, MLB Network posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing DeRosa at the Rogers Centre to reenact the disputed play. He knelt near the exact spot, pushed a ball beneath the padding, and revealed why the umpires were right.

“No doubt, Justin Dean and Kiké Hernández did the right thing. This is a ground-rule double.”

Coming up at 12pm ET, DeRo heads out to the wall in left center to walk you through last night's improbable late-inning play. https://t.co/3aGLoqQ7AW pic.twitter.com/Y4K8NYfuv9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 1, 2025

The on-site recreation by DeRosa proved that the ball truly became wedged under the wall padding and could not be retrieved without lifting the structure. His clear demonstration validated the Dodgers’ defense and shut down days of speculation from frustrated Blue Jays fans.

The moment transformed what had been a viral argument into a teaching point about awareness and rules knowledge. Dean’s quick decision aligned perfectly with MLB Rule 5.06(b)(4)(G), which states that any fair ball stuck under padding results in an automatic ground-rule double.

By taking the time to show fans exactly how the play unfolded, DeRosa turned controversy into clarity. The MLB Network segment brought some closure to the controversy surrounding the end of Game 6, confirming that the Dodgers—and the umpires—handled the moment by the book. The explanation not only ended the debate but also highlighted how quick thinking, precise rule knowledge, and situational awareness can define championship outcomes in the biggest moments of October baseball.