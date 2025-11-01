The Los Angeles Dodgers were staring down the possibility of losing Game 6 of the 2025 World Series in the most heartbreaking fashion imaginable, as they allowed the first two hitters to come on for the Toronto Blue Jays to reach base. In fact, Addison Barger nearly drove in the run to cut the deficit to one — only for a ground rule to bail out the Dodgers and hold the runners at second and third.

And just as further evidence of the baseball gods being on the Dodgers' side, Kiké Hernandez snagged the second out of the inning on a shallow fly ball from Andres Gimenez and proceeded to throw out an ultra-aggressive Barger at second base to end the game, preserving a 3-1 lead for LA on the night and extending the World Series to a seventh game in the process.

After the game, Hernandez talked to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and broke down from his perspective what happened towards the end of the game.

“I was playing a little more shallow than [they] wanted me to. I was like, ‘You know what, I'm gonna play really really shallow.' I mean, if [Gimenez] hits it over my head, kudos to him. I feel like his pop is more to the pull side. Somehow I was able to hear that the bat broke, even with that crowd. The crazy thing is I had no idea where the ball was cause it was in the lights the whole time,” Hernandez said.

“Somehow I was able to hear that the bat broke, even with that crowd. The crazy thing is I had no idea where the ball was cause it was in the lights the whole time.” Kiké Hernandez spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about the crazy ending to Game 6, Glasnow closing out the game, and more pic.twitter.com/tvVPrKypyS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2025

Hernandez then gave Miguel Rojas plenty of credit as he picked out a very difficult throw to end the game for the Dodgers.

Article Continues Below

“I thought I long-hopped him. But I gave him a really hard throw to catch. I think it was a better pick [from Rojas] than it was a play from my end,” Hernandez added.

Dodgers maintain composure as World Series boils down to decisive Game 7

The Dodgers showed the composure of a veteran, World Series-winning squad with the way they handled themselves during adversity in Game 7. A lot of teams would have folded in that situation, but Justin Dean did his job beautifully by calling the dead ball on the Barger double, and Hernandez made a heads-up play to rifle the throw to second after keeping up with the play to get the second out of the inning.

Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 7; can he get LA over the hump once more?