Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy has decided to stop using the torpedo bat. Muncy says there's a simple reason why he is getting out of the practice.

“It just felt really off to me,” Muncy said, per the Foul Territory show.

"It just felt really off to me." Max Muncy explains why he went against the trend and got rid of his torpedo bat.

Muncy says that the bat just isn't like ones he is used to using. The torpedo bat is uniquely designed to help a player's grip by changing how its mass is distributed.

“Maybe if I had more time with it, I might like it,” he added. “For my swing right now, it is definitely not it.”

Muncy went on to say in the interview that he doesn't fault anyone for using the bat. The Dodgers infielder believes the New York Yankees players had extra time to prep with the bat during the spring, which probably contributed to their success.

This season, Muncy is hitting at a .184 batting average, with two RBIs.

The use of torpedo bats is increasing throughout Major League Baseball. Not only are the Yankees using them, but also the Atlanta Braves. New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor is one of several individual players on other MLB teams giving them a try.

Some want the torpedo bat banned from baseball. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is throwing cold water on that idea.

The Dodgers are looking strong again this season

Muncy is on a Dodgers club that is looking to return to the World Series. Los Angeles is 9-3 on the year, and coming off a disappointing loss to the Washington Nationals Monday. The loss came hours after the Dodgers met President Donald Trump at the White House.

The club is considered a favorite in the National League to return to the series. Some analysts believe the team can win as many as 120 games this season, which would be a NL record. The Dodgers boast slugger Shohei Ohtani, as well as several other top players.

“That's just the depth that we have,” Dodgers player Teoscar Hernandez said, per ESPN.

The Dodgers play Washington again Tuesday night.