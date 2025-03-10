Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove will miss the 2025 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the team has announced.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Grove tried pitching through his injury last year.

“He's disappointed,” Roberts said, per the AP. “He's already had Tommy John and didn't want to do another surgery. He tried to tough it out and pitch through it, but it was just compromising his performance and recovery. So I think he's obviously disappointed, given he was ready to kind of compete for a job this year.”

A former second-round pick, Grove has yet to materialize into a consistent, productive Major League player. In parts of three seasons with Los Angeles, he has a career 5.48 ERA over 149.1 total innings. He appeared in 39 games in 2024 as the Dodgers won the World Series. Grove went 4-4 with a 5.12 ERA, but posted a 3.87 FIP, showing he may have been better than his ERA indicates.

Sonja Chen of MLB.com reported that Grove was wearing a sling in the Dodgers' spring training clubhouse on Sunday.

Grove was already slated to miss Opening Day after the Dodgers shut him down in mid-February when his shoulder did not respond to ramping back up following the offseason.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, they have the kind of pitching depth that can overcome a number of injuries. With more starters than they know what to do with and a reinforced bullpen, it was hard to see what kind of prominent role Grove could have carved out in 2025 anyway.

Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove's injury woes continue

This isn't the first injury setback in Grove's career. The righty underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017 when he was pitching at West Virginia. The Dodgers drafted him in 2018 anyway, but between his rehab and the pandemic, he pitched only 51.2 innings his first three years as a pro.

Last year, while the Dodgers suffered serious injuries to their pitching staff throughout the season, Grove ended his 2024 in sadly appropriate fashion. The Dodgers removed him from the playoff roster after Game 2 of the NLDS with a shoulder injury and he did not pitch again during the team's title run.

Grove also missed time over the past few years with groin and lat injuries. He is under team control until 2029.