The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves one loss away from elimination in the World Series after dropping Game 5 to the Toronto Blue Jays. Manager Dave Roberts briefly discussed the Dodgers' offensive struggles, including Mookie Betts, who went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in Game 4. Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson got direct remarks from the manager, as the Dodgers' World Series struggles continue.

“I think he's pressing,” Roberts said about Betts. “I think you can see there's a little anxiousness there.”

While the Dodgers still can win the World Series, they need their offense to awaken from this slumber. Remarkably, the hitters struck out 15 times in Game 5. Blue Jays' starting pitcher Trey Yesavage dominated the Dodgers, leaving them looking for answers as the series shifts back to Toronto.

Going back to the 18-inning marathon Game 3, Betts had multiple chances in the extra innings to drive in the winning run. While he drove in a single with Shohei Ohtani on first base in the 11th, it was the only time he managed to get on base in the situation. Betts had another opportunity to drive Ohtani home in the 15th inning, and he flied out. Then, he popped out in the 17th inning with Ohtani on first and Alex Call on second base.

After seeing Betts struggle again in Game 4, Roberts moved him back to third in the lineup. Once again, Betts struggled, and the Dodgers' offense floundered. Betts only had one situation in which a runner was on base, and that came in the ninth inning while facing closer Jeff Hoffman. With Will Smith on first base, Betts flied out. While the game was most certainly in hand, it was another example of how Betts has struggled in this World Series.

With the series shifting back to Toronto and the Dodgers on the brink of elimination, Betts must do more to help his team stay alive. So far, Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Enrique Hernandez have contributed, but Betts has been mainly absent. Betts is currently batting 3 for 23 (.130) with no RBIs in the World Series. If he cannot improve in Game 6, the Dodgers may not see a Game 7.