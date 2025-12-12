Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles was deep in his feelings after they suffered a one-point defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-28, on Thursday.
The Buccaneers held a comfortable 14-point advantage in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons, who are already out of playoff contention, mounted a furious rally. Kyle Pitts caught a late touchdown, while Zane Gonzalez delivered the game-winning field goal, stunning everyone at Raymond James Stadium.
After the game, Bowles seemingly pinned the blame on his players.
“The coaches have done everything they can do. This is a player-driven team in the last four or five weeks. You've got to execute. They've got to hold each other accountable,” said Bowles, as reported by Fox Sports' Greg Auman.