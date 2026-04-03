After winning back-to-back World Series titles, the Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their roster even further by signing outfielder Kyle Tucker to a $240 million contract. On Friday, he showed one of the many reasons he earned that deal.

In a 13-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday, Tucker hit his first home run as a member of the Dodgers. It was one of five home runs Los Angeles hit total.

Kyle Tucker CRUSHES his first HR as a Dodger 💥 pic.twitter.com/sDQpyJUhnt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2026

Overall, Tucker went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored alongside his home run. Through his first six games with the Dodgers, the outfielder is now hitting .241 with a home run, four RBIs and two stolen bases. Los Angeles will hope Sunday's performance will only awaken him further.

To begin his Dodgers tenure, manager Dave Roberts has had Tucker batting second in between Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. In that position, he is set up to succeed. Los Angeles is counting on their star-filled lineup to take them on another deep playoff run.

It wasn't hard to see why the Dodgers targeted Tucker in free agency. He came to Los Angeles as a four-time All Star, two-time Silver Slugger and World Series champion. Heading into Friday's game, Tucker has hit .272 with 147 home runs, 492 RBIs and 121 stolen bases. His addition is just another sign of how serious the Dodgers are about winning it all.

When it comes to home runs, Los Angeles is expecting plenty more through Tucker's four-year deal. He has at least 22 dating back to 2022. The Dodgers and the outfielder will look to continue their power surge in their next matchup against the Nationals on Saturday.