As Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith bashed a go-ahead home run to give the team a 3-2 win on Saturday night, it marked another comeback victory. With the Dodgers looking to gain another World Series championship ring, the team has also put itself in rare company with the latest comeback win.

In each of the first three games of the opening series against the Diamondbacks at the start of the season, Los Angeles has seen themselves down by several runs, only to come back in all of them. According to Sarah Langs of MLB, she would say that the team is the seventh in the last 125 years to do such a task.

“The Dodgers are the 7th team in the last 125 years to win despite trailing by multiple runs in each of their first 3 games of a season, joining: 1999 SF, 1994 PHI, 1994 BOS, 1946 CHC, 1941 BOS, 1901 DET,” Langs wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dodgers' Will Smith gets huge home run on birthday

As mentioned before, it was Smith who put the Dodgers in position to win on Saturday night, giving the team a hot start to the season in sweeping Arizona in the opening series. It was even the catcher's 31st birthday, as the home run came at a perfect time with one on base and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, as he connected on a high fastball.

“He was kind of pumping me heaters there,” Smith said, via SportsNet LA. “I was taking the slider pretty well. I just got the barrel on a fastball and snuck out… There’s nothing better than playing in front of our home fans here at Dodger Stadium. Late in innings, we never feel like we’re out of the game. It always feels like someone’s going to come up with a big hit. We keep applying pressure. Mookie got on right before me, and tonight it was me who got the big hit.”

"Late in innings we never feel like we're out of the game; it always feels like someone is gonna come up with a big hit… tonight it was me that got the big hit." Will Smith (1-4, HR (1), 2 RBI, R) talks with @kirsten_watson after his go-ahead 2-run homer, giving the #Dodgers a… pic.twitter.com/k06QMky4SG — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 29, 2026

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, WILL SMITH! pic.twitter.com/WTIuYcWJJy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 29, 2026

The Dodgers look to build off the momentum they got after the sweep of the Diamondbacks, as their next series is against the Cleveland Guardians, which starts on Monday.