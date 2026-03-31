The Los Angeles Dodgers remain a defining part of Nolan Arenado’s baseball story, as the eight-time MLB All-Star reflected on his roots. Shawn Green’s tenure with the club helped spark Arenado’s early love for the game, and those childhood influences continue to resonate. For the Dodgers, the story bridges past stars with the present.

The Arizona Diamondbacks veteran third baseman recently spoke about his upbringing in Southern California on Monday. Growing up near Los Angeles, Arenado followed the Dodgers closely, forming a connection to the team during a formative stage of his baseball journey.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner identified Shawn Green as the player who shaped that experience. Green starred for the Dodgers in the early 2000s and became a fan favorite, helping define the team for young fans like Arenado.

Chris Rose Sports shared a clip from his interview with the veteran third baseman on X, formerly Twitter, featuring Arenado’s reflections on his favorite childhood player growing up.

“Nolan Arenado grew up a Dodgers fan and his favorite player was Shawn Green”

Nolan Arenado grew up a Dodgers fan and his favorite player was Shawn Green pic.twitter.com/fT7W28lZ4t — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) March 31, 2026

The video captures the 34-year-old veteran's admiration for Green and how those memories stayed with him, adding depth to his early connection to the game.

“Yes, the first player I fell in love with was Shawn Green. I remember every time he hit a home run, he would give his batting glove away, and that always stuck with me. I just loved his swing.”

Arenado’s words underscore the former Dodgers outfielder and first baseman’s impact beyond the stat sheet. Green’s time in Los Angeles left a lasting impression on fans and future players alike and continues to shape Arenado’s perspective on the game.

That Dodgers connection adds another layer of intrigue given Arenado’s Southern California roots. As his career progresses, those early inspirations remain a defining part of his journey.