The Los Angeles Dodgers keep rolling, and Shohei Ohtani keeps rewriting expectations. In the latest Dodgers win over the Guardians, Ohtani's fans witnessed another dominant showing on both sides. Shohei Ohtani's pitching took center stage as the two-time NL MVP delivered six scoreless innings with six strikeouts in a 4-1 victory. At the same time, he extended his on-base streak to 36 games, the longest active mark in MLB. According to Sarah Langs, he also owns the longest active scoreless inning streak at 22 2/3 innings . Two streaks. One player. Still unreal.

Shohei Ohtani currently has: The longest active on-base streak in MLB (36 games) The longest active scoreless inning streak in MLB (22 2/3 IP) https://t.co/cepKg55H01 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 1, 2026

Every inning told the same story. Calm delivery. Sharp command. No panic. The Guardians never found rhythm against the Dodgers ace. Ohtani attacked early in counts. He trusted his stuff. And when pressure moments came, he stayed composed. Under the bright lights, he looked in control from first pitch to last. Meanwhile, his presence at the plate keeps pitchers uneasy. Even on quieter nights, he gets on base. He extends innings. He creates chances. That balance defines his impact.

A unicorn run the Dodgers cannot ignore

This is not just a hot stretch. Rather, it is sustained excellence. While few players dominate one role, Ohtani owns two. Because of that, it shifts how teams prepare. It changes game plans. It forces constant adjustments. Yet, he still delivers.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers feel that edge every night. His starts stabilize the rotation. At the same time, his bat anchors the lineup. His energy lifts the dugout. As a result, it all connects. It all matters. And as the wins stack up, so do the questions about how far this run can go.

Ultimately, the numbers speak loudly. The moments feel even bigger. If this level continues, Ohtani could be on track for a third consecutive NL MVP. Moreover, he could lead the Dodgers back to the World Series, with Shohei Ohtani pitching at the center of another deep postseason run. And that three-peat dream might be closer than anyone expected.