The Los Angeles Dodgers started their third consecutive game with a Japanese-born pitcher on Wednesday night, making Major League Baseball history. The streak began Monday with Roki Sasaki, continued Tuesday with Shohei Ohtani, and reached its apex tonight with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound against the Cleveland Guardians in a 4-1 loss.

Yamamoto threw six innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out two and walking one. His outing featured the timely use of secondary pitches, including splitters that induced double plays in the fourth and sixth innings to escape potential scoring threats. Cleveland's early runs came in the third inning when Daniel Schneemann scored following a throwing error from Will Smith, followed by a solo home run from Gabriel Arias.

It was Yamamoto's second quality start of the season after an 8-2 Opening Day victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he struck out six without issuing a walk over six innings.

However, the Dodgers' historic moment was overshadowed by a masterclass performance from Guardians starter Gavin Williams. Williams struck out 10 across seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and three walks. Los Angeles hitters were largely neutralized, going 0-for-18 against Williams outside of Andy Pages. He induced 12 swings and misses with his sweeping breaking balls and effectively shut down the Dodgers' top-five lineup through most of the game.

Arias and Jose Ramirez hit solo home runs for Cleveland, with Freddie Freeman scoring a ninth-inning homer for the Los Angeles' only run.

Next, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their first road trip of the 2026 season, starting in Washington for the Nationals' home opener on Friday.