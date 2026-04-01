The Los Angeles Dodgers remain at the center of attention, and their latest storyline focuses on left-hander Justin Wrobleski as he prepares for a charged World Series rematch vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. With anticipation building, Wrobleski has already embraced the spotlight surrounding the matchup.

The 25-year-old southpaw is set to make his first start of the 2026 season in a high-octane environment. The Dodgers will travel to Toronto for a rematch Blue Jays fans have had circled on the calendar since last fall, and the series carries extra significance after L.A. won a dramatic seven-game World Series on Canadian turf.

During the Dodgers’ 2025 championship run, Wrobleski played an important bullpen role. His involvement in a benches-clearing moment during Game 7 vs. the Blue Jays, however, made him a memorable figure in the series and added even more intrigue to his return.

Rather than shy away from the moment, Wrobleski has openly welcomed it. His approach reflects a pitcher ready to take on a larger role while embracing the emotion and intensity that come with this kind of atmosphere.

SportsNet LA shared a clip on X, formerly Twitter, featuring Wrobleski speaking with reporter Kirsten Watson before the Dodgers’ upcoming trip to Toronto.

“It's gonna be great, they're gonna boo me, and it's gonna be really awesome… if I were a Toronto fan, I probably wouldn't like me either.”

"It's gonna be great, they're gonna boo me, and it's gonna be really awesome… if I were a Toronto fan, I probably wouldn't like me either." Expected to make his first start of 2026 next week in Toronto, Justin Wrobleski chats with @kirsten_watson before tonight's matchup with… pic.twitter.com/hXDzbMwcJa — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 1, 2026

The quote captures the essence of the storyline. Instead of shrinking from pressure, Wrobleski sees the hostile reception as motivation, and the Dodgers appear confident in his ability to handle the setting.

The upcoming 2025 World Series rematch represents more than just another early-season series. It marks the first meeting between the teams since Los Angeles secured the title in extra innings, and the emotions surrounding that result are still fresh, especially in Toronto.

The Dodgers enter the matchup with confidence, while Wrobleski leans into the hostile atmosphere. If he delivers, the boos could fuel his performance.