The Los Angeles Dodgers headlined Tuesday night as Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound for his 2026 debut. In a highly anticipated start vs. the Cleveland Guardians, the two-way superstar delivered exactly what Los Angeles needed.

Ohtani took the ball at Chavez Ravine and immediately controlled the game. He worked efficiently through six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six and issuing three walks. He also hit one batter and threw 87 pitches, including 54 strikes, earning the win in a 4–1 Dodgers victory over Cleveland.

The outing marked the two-way phenom's first full-scale return to the mound since 2024, and he showed no signs of rust. His fastball had life, his secondary pitches generated swings and misses, and his command remained steady throughout.

Beyond his work on the mound, Ohtani also contributed at the plate as the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored and drew two walks, further showcasing his unparralleled value.

MLB.com's Sonja Chen shared the full breakdown on X (formerly Twitter), sharing just how complete the outing was.

“Shohei Ohtani's final line: 6 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts, 87 pitches (54 strikes) Remember when we thought Ohtani might only be built up to 2-3 innings for his first regular-season start? A strong season pitching debut for him.”

Popular fan page Dodger Insider also pointed out a broader trend in a post to the platform, noting Ohtani’s consistent dominance when taking the mound.

“Shohei Ohtani has a regular-season scoreless innings streak of 22 2/3 innings dating back to Aug. 27 of last season.”

The performance reaffirmed Ohtani’s status as a frontline starter. If he maintains this level, his impact could shape the Dodgers’ season in a significant way.