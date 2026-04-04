Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call excelled versus the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2025 National League Division Series, but opportunities are hard to come by on this team. A starting role is difficult to envision with Kyle Tucker, Teoscar Hernandez and the defensively crisp Andy Pages manning the wall, so he has to take full advantage whenever he is slotted into the lineup. A freak accident threatened to jeopardize his status for Saturday's game versus the Washington Nationals.

Call, who was traded from the Nats to the Dodgers at the 2025 MLB trade deadline, was hit by a ball in the upper chest area while former teammate Brady House was taking batting practice, according to SportsNet LA reporter David Vassegh. Fortunately, the 31-year-old is feeling fine and will remain in the batting order for this NL matchup.

This sport can be unpredictable and sometimes painful, but players do not expect to absorb contact during pregame warmups and stretching. It will take much more than a stray baseball to impede Call, however. The 2016 third-round draft pick has hung around over the last few years, proving himself to be a trusted contributor off the bench. He did his part to help Los Angeles win its second straight World Series championship last season.

Alex Call went 4-for-11 with three walks and one run scored during the playoffs. He maintained solid form at the dish heading into spring training and slashed .448/.590/.621/1.210 with one home run, six RBIs and three stolen bases in 14 exhibition games. Now, the right-handed hitter will get his first start of the 2026 campaign.

Following his near-mishap on Saturday afternoon, Call should approach the plate with a heightened sense of awareness. The action begins at 4:05 p.m. ET.