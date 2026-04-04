Oklahoma State football is aiming to reignite under new head coach Eric Morris. Now he and the Cowboys have their 2027 leader behind center, turning down Baylor, Houston and UCF in the process.

Class of 2027 quarterback Carson White chose the Cowboys Saturday afternoon. White, who stars for Iowa Colony High in Arcola, Tex., confirmed his decision with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder passer took a visit to Stillwater to chat with Morris and his staff for the first time. The trip eventually sold him that Oklahoma State is the place for him.

What else persuaded White to commit to the incoming Cowboys head coach?

“It was just the background they’ve had with pass quarterbacks and the constant transparency with me through the process and how of a family the staff is,” White said to On3/Rivals. “Just the fact of him developing guys and making them elite really stands out to me and my family.”

White additionally holds this title: One of the first '27 offers made by Morris on the College Football Recruiting trail back in January. That scholarship opportunity came during another pivotal moment for White. He played in the Navy All-American Bowl during that same month.

Morris lands his first All-American QB find in his transition to Oklahoma State. That's not his only big change, though.

The now former North Texas head coach is taking over for school legend Mike Gundy, who leaves as the winningest head coach ever at Oklahoma State (170 wins total). He also owns the most losses at 90. Yet the school fired him following a disastrous showing against Oregon 69-3.