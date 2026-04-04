On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced they will be wearing new road jerseys. They will be decked out in literal Dodger blue for the first time in franchise history.

One player excited about the new digs is Kyle Tucker, per Dodgers Nation. More than anything, Tucker is pretty simple in his view on the whole matter.

“If it keeps getting knocks with it in, I’m in.”

For time and memoriam, the club has worn its iconic white jerseys at home and gray jerseys on the road. That has been the case since the days of the old Brooklyn Dodgers. Those uniforms virtually remained the same, including when the team relocated from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958.

Along the way, the franchise's color scheme and logo have become one of the most prominent in all of sports. Oftentimes synonymous with success, as evidenced by the club's nine World Series titles beginning in 1955 in Brooklyn to 2025. Last year, Tucker played for another franchise known for its iconic colors and logo, the Chicago Cubs.

Altogether, Tucker played in 136 games, batted .266 with 133 hits, 22 home runs, and 74 RBIs. Afterward, he became a free agent.

In January, Tucker signed a whopping $240 million contract with Los Angeles. So far, Tucker has played in all seven games and is currently batting .241. Additionally, he has seven hits and four RBIs. Meanwhile, the team is looking to go for a shot at winning their third consecutive World Series with a star-studded roster.

As of now, the Dodgers are 5-2 to start the season.