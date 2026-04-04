While the New York Mets prepare for Saturday's game against the San Francisco Giants, superstar slugger Juan Soto reveals what kind of injury he is dealing with right now. From the sounds of it, a trip to the IL is potentially in play.

The 27-year-old outfielder claims he is suffering from a calf strain, according to Mets beat reporter Mike Puma. Soto's injury is considered to be minor. He and the club are taking things day-by-day.

“Juan Soto says he has a minor strain in his calf and is going day by day,” reported Puma. “No decision yet on IL.”

The injury seemingly occurred during the Mets' 10-3 win over the Giants on Friday. Juan Soto was removed after sustaining the injury while running the bases. He ended the contest with just one at-bat with one hit. The nine-year veteran is said to have felt tightness in his right calf while running the bases.

New York ruled Juan Soto out for Saturday's contest. It will be his first missed game of the season. Although unfortunate, giving Soto the time to heal could be exactly what he needs to return in a short period of time. Through eight games played in the 2026 campaign, Soto owns a .355 batting average and .412 OBP while totaling 11 hits, one home run, and five RBIs.

Being cautious with the injury might be the right move for the Mets. It's a long season, and it's too early for players to really play through the pain for it to be worth it. The franchise will continue evaluating Soto's calf before making a final decision on whether he'll be placed on the IL or not.