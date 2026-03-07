The World Baseball Classic is an event that has grown dramatically in stature and the presence of stars like Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Cal Raleigh and Paul Skenes on Team USA is testimony as to how important it has become to many of the game's top players.

However, as big as the international competition has become, it pales in comparison to the Olympic Games. Harper believes that Major League players should have the opportunity to compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics. The event will be in the United States and it will be hosted by Los Angeles.

Harper made his feelings clear in a recent interview where he expressed his feelings about international competition. “Obviously the WBC is great, but it's not the Olympics,” Harper said, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale. “That's no disrespect to the WBC or anything. But everybody knows when the Olympics are on everybody is watching. Doesn't matter what sport it is. It could be the most random sport and it has all of the fans watching it. I hope LA '28 happens.”

Despite Harper's desired wishes, a work stoppage between the MLB Players Association and MLB owners is expected at the conclusion of the upcoming season. Owners would like to see some kind of salary cap imposed in the sport, while players are against it. Many expect the dispute to go on for several months in the 2027 season.

If that happens, adding an Olympic break to the negotiations is likely to make the negotiations even more contentious. Harper believes that MLB participation in the Olympics would be great for the sport.

“I'm hoping the next CBA agreement can happen where teams and players can come to an agreement on taking that two-week break, especially it being in our home country,” Harper explained. “It would be great for baseball. You talk about growing the game and being able to grow it at that, at the highest level would help out tremendously.”