Shohei Ohtani had fans go wild following his historic performance of three home runs during Game 4 of the NL Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Going into the game, Los Angeles held a 3-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series. They needed one more win to clinch the series win and advance to the World Series, competing for the championship once again.

Ohtani was more than ready to lead the Dodgers to that path. He blasted home runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings, overwhelming the Brewers' bullpen whenever he stepped up to bat.

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS 3 HOME RUNS ON THE NIGHT 🤯pic.twitter.com/Opvlcjpcy4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

It didn't take long for fans and media to react to Ohtani's performance, making GOAT claims about his remarkable talent as a player. Here are some of their reactions.

“We are all witnesses. Ohtani is the best to ever do it,” one fan said.

“Ohtani is the 11th player to hit 3 home runs in a postseason game. He’s also the first to do it while whiffing 10. Gotta be the greatest October performance ever and don’t @ me,” MLB insider Jon Heyman remarked.

“Update: It is the fourth inning. Shohei Ohtani has thrown four shutout innings, allowed one hit, struck out six and hit a pair of home runs. The first went 446 feet. The most recent, to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead, went 469 feet and nearly left the stadium. The best. Period,” MLB insider Jeff Passan commented.

“How is this real????” sports commentator Bill Simmons asked.

Article Continues Below

“Put it in the Louvre. More HRs hit (3) than hits allowed (2) in 6 innings in an NLCS close out game,” a fan said.

How Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers played against Brewers

It was a dominant performance for Shohei Ohtani to have, lighting up the Brewers with his batting and pitching in the Dodgers' 5-1 win in Game 4.

Ohtani helped Los Angeles get off to a hot start and never look back. They took a 3-0 lead in the first inning before growing it in the fourth and seventh frames. This was while Ohtani kept Milwaukee's attack silent as they couldn't make a dent against his pitching.

The Dodgers' bullpen was remarkable in closing out the Brewers. They only conceded five hits after 30 at-bats, giving up a solo shot in the eighth innings. Ohtani earned the win as he lasted six innings on the mound, striking out 10 batters while allowing two hits.

Completing the sweep, the Dodgers will represent the National League in the World Series. They await the winner of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, which the former leads 3-2 in the series.