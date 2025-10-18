When it comes to Los Angeles Dodgers baseball, watching Shohei Ohtani hit home runs is nothing new.

Coming to Los Angeles with a mantle already loaded up with trophies thanks to his time in Orange County, Ohtani has hit 114 home runs between the regular season and the playoffs plus a lead-off dinger in Game 4 of the NLCS to bring his total to 115; a blast made all the more special, considering he just threw three strikeouts in the first half of the inning.

How common is that, for a Dodgers pitcher to hit a home run after retiring three batters in a row? Well, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, it's unprecedented, as the Dodgers have never had a pitcher hit a home run in a playoff start period.

“Shohei Ohtani's HR was the first by a Dodgers pitcher in postseason history,” Nightengale wrote.

Article Continues Below

Now granted, technically every home run Ohtani has hit has been by a pitcher, as he's never played any other position for LA unless one counts DH. With that being said, he's only actually pitched one other playoff game before the NLCS, and his bat wasn't exactly electric on that night at Citizens Bank Park when he secured a win over the Phillies.

Ohtani now becomes the lone member of a new club in Dodgers history, which, to be fair, is nothing new for the multi-time MVP, as when it comes to doing things no one else has ever done in professional baseball, he is truly in a league of his own.