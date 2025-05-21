Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to do his thing offensively, and sooner rather than later, it appears he will be back on the mound as well.

The reigning NL MVP winner has been throwing bullpens as he recovers from Tommy John, and Tuesday marked a huge milestone in his eventual return. Ohtani threw breaking pitches for the first time on flat ground, per The Associated Press.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts gave an update on the right-hander:

“It is progressing,” Roberts said. “I'm not sure when he's going to take that slider from the flat ground to the bullpen, but that is progress.”

As Roberts said, it's unknown when he will be actually spinning breaking balls and other offerings off the hill. But this is progression. Shohei Ohtani could be on the hill again at some point in July. Roberts is leaving that in the hands of Ohtani's medical team:

“I really wish I had an answer [on when it will be],” Roberts said. “I'm just waiting for the green light from people that are sort of managing Shohei's rehab.”

Ohtani hasn't pitched since August of 2023 while he was still a member of the Los Angeles Angels. He's just as electrifying on the mound as he is at the dish with a fastball that regularly touches triple digits. Ohtani throws five pitches and sometimes six when he throws a curveball.

The Dodgers' pitching staff has been plagued by injuries this season. Clayton Kershaw just made his debut and got lit up, while Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow remain on the shelf. They also lost Gavin Stone to a season-ending injury, who made 25 starts a year ago.

Los Angeles needs help on the mound, and Shohei Ohtani will surely be a key addition when he's healthy enough. Stay tuned for more updates on his recovery.