After rushing out to an early home run lead in the National League, Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani has fallen into a bit of a slump, going ten games without a dinger after 24 over the first 58 games of the season.

And yet, on a warm Saturday evening in Los Angeles, Ohtani announced his presence in a major way, blasting home run No. 25 in his very first at-bat against rival San Francisco Giants. Taking the mound against Landen Roupp, Ohtani left no doubt that this ball was going yard, being showered by his adoring fans with praise once it finally hit the stands.

Shohei Ohtani's SEVENTH leadoff homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/VK2Q79Km2X — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2025

For the seventh time this season and the 19th time in his career, Ohtani led off the game with a homer and much to his appreciation, the Dodgers kept their scoring ways going in a major way, adding five more runs by midway through the second inning and forcing Roupp out of the game at just 45 pitches.

While some quibble with the decision to bat Ohtani first in the order, as typically, teams like to place a few high OBP guys before their sluggers to maximize their home run abilities, because Ohtani is such a lethal base runner, he's just as effective in front of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman as in the four spot, usually held by Teoscar Hernández, especially when he's making the game 1-0 before any of his teammates get a chance to bat.

After struggling to find runs over the past few games, scoring two or fewer runs in two of their last three games, the Dodgers now have their most points scored since they beat the San Diego Padres 8-7 at Petco Park on June 9 with seven more innings to go in the game. And with a slight wind and the tinge of heat from the last spring sun, who knows, maybe Ohtani will give Clayton Kershaw a little more insurance to help the 37-year-old secure his second win of the season.