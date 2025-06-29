MLB fans will have to wait at least one more summer to see Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Shohei Ohtani take on the Home Run Derby.

Ohtani recently confirmed that he will not participate in this year’s contest, despite holding a National League-best 29 home runs.

“With the current rules in place, I don't think it's feasible for me to be able to compete well,” said Ohtani when asked about the event, per ESPN.

The last time the Japanese slugger competed in the derby was in 2021. Although he did not make it out of the first round of the competition, Ohtani’s presence at the event drew a significant amount of attention from both fans and media members.

As far as 2025 is concerned, Ohtani has been attempting to make a full return to pitching after recovering from an elbow injury that had kept him off of the mound since the middle of 2023. Through his first three starts of the campaign, he has only surrendered one earned run and three hits across four innings.

His latest start saw him throw the fast pitch of major-league career. During the Dodgers 9-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals, Ohtani tossed a 101.7 mph fastball.

“Getting Shohei through two innings throwing the ball the way he did is certainly a positive,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I didn't know it was 102 [mph]. I just saw 100, so no, I didn't expect that. Now I'm going to keep my fingers crossed that he feels good coming out of today.”

Ohtani’s recently heralded return to the mound is not entirely surprising. The 30-year-old posted the first 50-50 season in MLB history a season ago, and has continually upped the ante.

“I think you can't take the competitor out of the player,” Roberts said of Ohtani. “There's a little bit of stress, and that's when you start to see 100s and trying to bully guys. No one knows himself better than he does, and I thought he was in control. Still good to see triple digits.”

While Shohei Ohtani might not be participating in this year's Home Run Derby, it would not be surprising to see such a competitor return to the event down the road.