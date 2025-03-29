In 2024, Shohei Ohtani proved that he could be an MVP-caliber player as just a designated hitter.

Trading in his red and white Angels gear for Dodgers blue and white, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in the same season and continued his success into the playoffs, even if a shoulder injury ultimately limited his effectiveness in the World Series outside of Game 1.

And yet, because of the sheer value it can provide to a franchise, fans have been counting down the days until Ohtani returns to the mound and his reputation as a two-way player, with another MVP surely set to follow such an impressive feat.

Will, on Saturday, manager Dave Roberts let fans know that Ohtani is on that track, even if he's much closer to the start of the journey than its eventual conclusion, as passed along by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Shohei Ohtani is throwing his first bullpen session since spring training,” Nightengale wrote, “but no timeline for his return in a game. ‘It's a ways off,' Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says.”

On paper, the idea of Ohtani not being 100 percent in the pitching department makes plenty of sense, as even if it's been roughly a year and a half since he had elbow surgery, it's not like he's been able to take the time off to get his arm back to full strength. The Dodgers were deep in the playoff fight back in October, and even with a winter to work on his pitching, he's had plenty of other things on his plate to deal with, from walking Decoy to being added to Fortnite and becoming an international hero.

Will the Dodgers see Ohtani back on the mound this year? More likely than not yes, yes they will, but even if they don't, he's proven he can be an absolute force for the team both on the field and off it, so his status as an MVP favorite should remain largely unchanged.