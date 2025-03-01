The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 in Shohei Ohtani's 2025 spring training debut on Friday. Ohtani ultimately went 1-3 with a home run, one RBI and one run scored. Following the game, Ohtani addressed his first contest of the spring.

“Regardless of the results, I think the biggest takeaway was being able to go through my three at-bats without any issues,” Ohtani said, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I was just checking to make sure it was okay. My last at-bat, my last swing, I was pretty late, and my shoulder felt great. So, that was a good test.”

Shohei Ohtani starts spring training strong

Ohtani impressed in his spring debut. Shohei crushed an opposite field home run in his first at-bat. His ability to drive the ball to all parts of the field with authority is what makes him such a dangerous hitter. Shohei is more than a power threat, though, offering speed on the bases, quality contact hitting prowess, oh, and he can pitch as well.

Ohtani is hoping to return to the mound this season after not pitching in 2025 following an injury. He still played a pivotal role in his first campaign with the Dodgers as a designated hitter, as Ohtani earned the National League MVP Award. Shohei was primarily focused on hitting, though, so it will be intriguing to see how he performs while doing both once again.

Shohei Ohtani has found success in the past as a two-way player. There is no reason to believe he won't do it again. The Dodgers star features the pitching potential of a true ace, while he's already regarded as arguably the best hitter in the sport.

Los Angeles will play a division rival on Saturday, with the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants set to go head-to-head in Arizona.