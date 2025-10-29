Shohei Ohtani may not have dealt the decisive blow in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 18-inning win in Game 3 of the World Series, but he sure was the star of the show. He went 4-4 on the night, and with the Toronto Blue Jays fearing what he's capable of from the plate in a sudden death situation, he ended up walking five consecutive times during that game.

Alas, in Game 4, Ohtani wasn't quite as brilliant. He did walk in his very first at-bat to extend his walks streak to six, but he was very quiet from the plate otherwise, going 0-3 on the night. He also wasn't at his sharpest on the mound, as he allowed the Blue Jays to score four earned runs in six innings of work, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. even taking him deep in the third inning of the Dodgers 6-2 loss on Tuesday that evened up the series at 2-2.

Ohtani is no stranger to adversity. He wasn't quite himself to start the postseason, but he managed to flip a switch to end the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, putting up arguably the greatest baseball game anyone has ever played. There's nothing quite more dangerous for the Dodgers than a version of Ohtani that's looking to bounce back from a rough game.

“We just have to turn the page and focus on the next game,” Ohtani said via a translator during his postgame presser, via SportsNet LA on X (formerly Twitter).

"We just have to turn the page and focus on the next game." Shohei Ohtani (L (2-1), 6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, BB, 6 K, 93 P; 0-3, BB, 2 K) talks with the media after the #Dodgers drop Game 4 of the #WorldSeries, losing to the Blue Jays 6-2, evening up the series at 2-2. pic.twitter.com/SxyLmgqtj1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 29, 2025

The Dodgers are headed for their final home game of the season in Game 5 of the World Series, and they will look to make it count. It will be difficult for them to head back on the road down 3-2, so Ohtani and company will have to shrug off this Game 4 loss and enter Game 5 with the mindset that they have their backs against the wall.

Article Continues Below

Dodgers offense has to follow Shohei Ohtani's lead

This Dodgers team would not have made it this far if it weren't for Ohtani, that's for sure. The threat he poses on both sides of the ball is unparalleled. On offense, he is the most dangerous hitter on either team in the World Series, although he just didn't seem to have the juice on Tuesday night.

But this Dodgers squad boasts a ton of depth, so they need that depth to come through if they were to win a pivotal Game 5, which will be later tonight at 8:00 PM E.T.