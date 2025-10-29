The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to rebound from a heartbreaking loss in Game 3 of the World Series, where they were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 in an 18-inning classic on Monday night in Los Angeles.

With that win, the Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the series and had Shohei Ohtani on the bump in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Things appeared to be looking up for LA after a Kiké Hernandez sacrifice fly gave them an early lead in Game 4, and the Blue Jays needed a spark to get back in the game and the series.

Thankfully for Toronto, its superstar provided exactly that. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushed a two-run home run off of Ohtani in the third inning to give Toronto the lead, and it would never look back.

The Jays have been clutch all postseason long, and Guerrero's latest home run helped them break a record in the process. The Blue Jays now have four go-ahead home runs while trailing in these playoffs, which is the most all-time according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays, despite being very thin in the bullpen after Monday night's marathon, proceeded to shut down a Los Angeles lineup that can do damage against even the best pitchers. Meanwhile, the offense continued to thrive, putting up a four-run seventh inning to widen the gap to 6-1 as they try to even the series up at two and guarantee that this World Series will go back to Toronto for a Game 6.

Guerrero has been the star of the show all postseason long for the Blue Jays, and Tuesday night was no different. The Game 4 homer was Guerrero's seventh of these playoffs and his 10th extra-base hit overall. He reached base three times in Game 4, and his two RBIs give him 14 in total during this run.

Toronto still has a very tall task ahead of it, as the Dodgers will still be favored to win this World Series based on their advantage in the starting pitching. However, the Blue Jays have proven that their lineup can do damage against anyone, and they have a superstar at the top of the order that can create runs at any time.