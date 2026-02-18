Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez went on the injured list in May with a groin strain, and the issue bothered him for much of the season. After a tough year, he took it personally and made changes this offseason, trimming down as he works toward a stronger return.

Hernandez re-signed with the Dodgers before last season and returned to his preferred spot in right field. By midseason, however, his defense became a concern and drew criticism.

When he arrived at spring training this week, the change was noticeable. Hernandez showed up leaner after losing 12 pounds during the offseason. He felt he carried extra weight last year and believes getting back to his usual playing weight will help him perform at a higher level.

“(Last year) I wasn’t moving the way I know I can move,” Hernandez said Tuesday. “That was one of my goals for the offseason — trying to get back in the shape I used to be, the weights that I know I can perform really good.”

The 33-year-old said he did not feel fully healthy for much of last season. He spent about two weeks on the injured list in May with a left groin strain, and he later admitted the issue stayed with him the rest of the year. It affected his overall play.

“Now that everything is over, I didn’t get back in my health when I got back from my injury. I was fighting through it,” Hernandez admitted. “Obviously, I didn’t say anything. I just wanted to be on the field and trying to help the team.

“You have to use your legs. When you put a lot of weight on your legs and they’re not right, you’re not going to move the way you want to move at home plate, defense, running, all aspects of baseball.”

After one of his best offensive seasons in 2024, he took a step back in 2025, hitting .247 with a .738 OPS in 134 games. Defensively, he struggled as well, finishing at minus-9 outs above average, which ranked among the lowest marks for qualified right fielders.

Hernandez faced challenges to his pride this offseason. The Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker, who will play right field, moving Hernandez back to left. On top of that, there were trade rumors linking him to other teams during the winter.

Despite these hurdles, Hernandez is focused and will look to put last year behind him. With a lighter frame, renewed health, and a return to left field, he’s determined to bounce back and contribute in a Los Angeles lineup stacked with stars.