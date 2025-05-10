The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently without two of their best offensive players in Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman. But it sounds like both guys will be returning to the fold soon.

Skipper Dave Roberts gave an important update on Hernandez and Edman on Friday.

Via Jack Harris:

“Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández will take live BPs early in next week’s homestand. Edman’s ankle is at about 80% right now. Hernández has started swinging in the cage again.”

Edman has been sidelined since April 29 due to an ankle injury. He's hitting .252 on the season with eight home runs and 24 RBIs in just 30 games. It appears he could be back in the Dodgers' lineup at some point next week. Edman is eligible to return from the 10-day IL on Saturday, but that's too soon given where he's at in his recovery.

As for Hernandez, he suffered a grade 1 groin strain on Monday against the Miami Marlins, forcing him to exit early. The fact that he's swinging the bat again is a promising sign. It shouldn't be a long-term absence for the slugger. Hernandez is mashing, batting .315 with nine bombs, 10 doubles, and 34 RBIs in 33 contests.

Roberts also dropped an update on Evan Phillips, who is dealing with an elbow strain. He's shut down for at least two weeks from throwing.

The Dodgers are living up to the hype as the defending World Series champions, sitting in first place in the National League West with a 25-13 record. LA's offense is one of the best around, ranking top five in nearly every major offensive category including team average, runs scored, hits, and home runs.

Considering how deep the Dodgers are, not having Edman and Hernandez at the moment isn't the end of the world. Nonetheless, both players are starters and remain important to the success of Los Angeles in their pursuit of another championship.