The Los Angeles Dodgers remain atop the MLB standings, but getting a fully healthy Tyler Glasnow back will be essential for their postseason push. Following his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City, manager Dave Roberts offered a key injury update that suggests that Glasnow may still be a few outings away from returning to the big-league rotation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times quote-tweeted Dodgers Daily, which included footage of Tyler Glasnow’s rehab outing. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted the right-hander’s “stuff looked fine,” but emphasized that his efficiency isn’t yet where the team needs it to be, posting the following.

“Dave Roberts said the report from OKC last night was that Tyler Glasnow’s stuff looked fine, but that he wasn’t efficient enough.

They were hoping to get him into the fourth, but he only managed 2.1 IP. That means he’ll likely need at least two more rehab outings before returning.”

Dave Roberts said the report from OKC last night was that Tyler Glasnow’s stuff looked fine, but that he wasn’t efficient enough They were hoping to get him into the fourth, but he only managed 2.1 IP. That means he’ll likely need at least two more rehab outings before returning https://t.co/H1oCL5Xlf4 — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Glasnow threw 66 pitches over 2.1 innings against the Sacramento River Cats, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out three. His command remained a concern—just 37 of his pitches went for strikes—and Dodgers staff hoped he’d stretch into the fourth inning. His fastball velocity looked strong, averaging 96.6 mph, but he struggled to finish hitters, something he’ll look to clean up in his next rehab start.

This marked the second rehab outing since being placed on the 15-day injured list April 28th with right shoulder inflammation. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL on May 31st, delaying a potential return even further. Before the injury, the former Tampa Bay Ray made five starts for Los Angeles this season, recording a 4.50 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 18 innings.

With Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell still sidelined, the Dodgers’ rotation remains thin—heightening the importance of Glasnow’s return. Los Angeles is currently leaning on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Shohei Ohtani, who has begun pitching in games but remains on a limited workload.

Headed into Saturday’s action, the Dodger Blue hold a 52-31 record, the best in MLB currently, but every start matters in a crowded National League playoff race. According to Roberts’ comments, Glasnow is now targeting mid-July for his big league return, assuming there are no setbacks.

The update from the Roberts press conference signals patience. The team isn't rushing one of its top arms back before he’s fully ready. In a season where managing workloads is more important than ever, Los Angeles is focused on the long game.

If Glasnow can find his form in his next couple of MLB rehab assignment outings, the Dodgers will get a much-needed reinforcement just in time for their postseason push.