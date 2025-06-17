The Los Angeles Dodgers received some promising news Tuesday afternoon as Tyler Glasnow’s rehab continues to trend in the right direction. In what marks a pivotal step, the right-hander threw two innings in a simulated game outing, suggesting he’s closing in on a full recovery from shoulder inflammation.

In a clip shared by Dodgers Nation on X, formerly known as Twitter, captured a video of the right-hander throwing off the mound at Dodger Stadium earlier this afternoon, a sight certain to energize the LA faithful.

“Tyler Glasnow back on that Dodger Stadium mound 👀”

The session—his second time facing live hitters in just four days—signals steady progress in Glasnow’s rehab timeline. With a late-July return as the current target, this step raises optimism that he could be back even sooner. That possibility would be a major boost to the Dodgers rotation depth as the team sets its sights on a back-to-back championship run this October.

Glasnow has been sidelined since April 28th with shoulder inflammation. While the injury initially caused concern, the absence of structural damage and consistent progress in throwing sessions make this latest outing a major positive for both Glasnow and the Dodgers staff.

The Dodgers rotation depth has been tested throughout 2025 with Blake Snell, Tony Gonsolin, and Roki Sasaki all missing time. Glasnow’s return would help stabilize a group that’s leaned heavily on young arms and spot starts. His potential activation before August could be a key turning point.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic also posted an update on the social media platform, giving Dodgers fans a timely look at the pitcher’s progress during his simulated outing.

“Tyler Glasnow's getting set to face some hitters here at Dodger Stadium. Second time he's done so since going on the IL.”

Although the former Rays ace remains on the injured list, he took a significant step forward by tossing two innings in a simulated game as part of his shoulder rehab. With no setbacks reported, he's trending toward a minor league assignment and a possible early return. Once fully healthy, his elite velocity and swing-and-miss arsenal could give the Dodgers a crucial lift in a tightly contested NL West race.

Nearly nine years after making his MLB debut in 2016, Glasnow has endured a series of injury setbacks that have interrupted stretches of dominance. This past offseason, he overhauled his mechanics in an effort to preserve his health and longevity. That investment, coupled with a long-term contract signed with the Dodgers, now appears to be paying off. All signs from his current rehab suggest a potential second-half surge that could be a difference-maker in the team's postseason ambitions.