Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is in the midst of his rehab season after sustaining a shoulder injury on April 28. He is rehabbing with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets of the Pacific Coast League.

On Friday, Glasnow was on the mound when he experienced an unexpected mishap with catcher Chuckie Robinson, per Dodgers Beat.

Robinson tried to pick off a runner trying to steal a second when he accidentally hit Glasnow in the thigh. Nevertheless, the Comets defeated the Sacramento River Cats 9-7.

As for Glasnow, he had a rough go of it. He gave up five earned runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched. In addition, Glasnow walked one and struck out three.

His first rehab start was last Sunday against the Round Rock Express. Glasnow threw for two scoreless innings and came away with a strikeout, three walks, and giving up no hits.

Glasnow has to do three rehab starts before he can make his way back to the Dodgers' rotation. So far, he has completed two.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 52-31 and holding onto first place in the National League West. The defending champions remain one of the best teams despite the overall health of their pitching staff.

Tyler Glasnow and the hobbled Dodgers rotation

Glasnow's injury and subsequent recovery process is just one of a series of injuries affecting Dodgers pitchers.

In addition to Glasnow, Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tony Gonsolin, Evan Phillips, and Brusdar Graterol are on the injured list. When Glasnow got hurt, the Dodgers had to switch up the rotation.

As a result, the Dodgers have experienced inconsistency from their starters, and their bullpen has been depleted.

The hope is for Glasnow and the others to regain good standing as the second half of the season approaches. Glasgow is expected to return to the rotation in July.