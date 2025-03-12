The Los Angeles Dodgers will head to Japan next week to face the Chicago Cubs in the 2025 Tokyo Series and while Clayton Kershaw remains sidelined as he continues to recover from toe and knee surgeries after the World Series, the veteran is planning to travel with the team overseas.

Why, you ask? Because as Kershaw put it, this is a lifetime opportunity.

Via Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

“This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Kershaw said. “It will be really fun. You’re never going to be able to replicate this trip, so I’m going to give it a go. I’m excited to take it all in.”

The left-hander will begin the season on the 60-day IL and it's unknown when he may return to the mound. Kershaw has been throwing on flat ground in spring training, but that's the extent of his work for the time being. The upcoming Tokyo Series is going to be a massive hit in Japan because both the Dodgers and the Cubs have a plethora of players from the country.

Of course, LA has Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki, who are all superstars. Ohtani's popularity in Japan is truly insane. As for Chicago, Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki. Of course, there are numerous others who may not be Japanese but are well-known names in their own right: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Blake Snell, Kyle Tucker, and the list goes on.

Even though Kershaw won't be able to take the hill, it'll be special for him to experience the Tokyo Series. Both teams are traveling this week before exhibition games against Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers this weekend. The Dodgers and Cubs then face off in two games next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The perfect way to begin the 2025 season in a country where baseball is a way of life.